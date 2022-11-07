Preview

Much was made of Palace’s strong form at Selhurst Park, but Sunday afternoon provided an until-then-elusive result: an away win. The Eagles won at Oxford United in the previous round away, but when facing Premier League opposition luck had been against them.

Then up stepped Michael Olise, whose 94th-minute winner at the London Stadium sent the travelling fans into raptures and secured three points against West Ham United.

“It’s been coming,” Vieira said after the game. “I think away from home we had some difficult games but overall our performances were quite good. I think today again it was a really good performance from the team.

“We still have a lot to improve, a lot to work on. We had enough possession and created enough to score more goals and make better decisions in the last third. Defensively we conceded too many situations. This is a really good win for the confidence but it doesn’t take away parts of the game we need to work on.”

There are few tougher tests at the moment than facing Newcastle United. After heavy investment over summer, Eddie Howe’s side sit third in the Premier League with six wins in their last seven games.

They have lost just once this season, to Liverpool in August, and look set to fight for the Champions League places.

The standout performer has been Miguel Almirón, who has been revitalised under Howe and who has been having his own Goal of the Month competition in October – it will be up to Palace to keep him quiet at St James’.