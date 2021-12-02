Previous meetings
Tottenham’s visit to Selhurst Park in September was one of the highlights of Patrick Vieira’s reign so far, as Palace scored three times in a dominant victory. A Wilfried Zaha penalty was followed by a debut brace for Odsonne Edouard – the first strike just 28 seconds after being introduced from the bench.
Preview
The 3-0 win against Spurs kick-started Palace’s season under Vieira. Performances had been positive up to that point, but results weren’t forthcoming – until that sunny September afternoon.
The Eagles have kicked on since, securing impressive results against Arsenal, Manchester City and Everton to name a few – the latter an important response to a three game winless run in November – and now sit 11th in the table as the Premier League approaches its halfway point.