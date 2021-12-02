Tottenham endured a difficult start to the campaign, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo sacked after just three months in charge.

His replacement, Antonio Conte, has overseen a return to form in recent weeks, including a thrilling 2-2 draw with Liverpool and victory over West Ham United in the Carabao Cup, sending Spurs to the semi-finals.

Conte has plenty of pedigree, winning the title with Chelsea in his last stint in England before joining Inter Milan and ending their decade-long wait for a Serie A title last season.

Entering the busy Christmas period, his Tottenham side sit seventh in the league table, but disruptions relating to COVID-19 mean they have three games in hand on their fierce rivals Arsenal in fourth place.

Tactical overview

Conte has introduced the 3-4-3 formation at Tottenham that served him so well while at Stamford Bridge. Harry Winks has become an integral part of midfield, shielding the back three and bringing the ball forward, while Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura provide a creative outlet.

It means Zaha and co. could have their work cut out in attack against three central defenders, but there will be plenty of space in the wide areas when Spurs’ wing-backs push forwards to support the attack.

Vieira will want impetus from his own full-backs, with Tyrick Mitchell and Joel Ward offering width in the final third.