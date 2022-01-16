Initially set to take place during the festive period but postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, this later date means Palace will come up against a familiar face in the opposition dugout.

The League Cup defeat at Vicarage Road in August came at the end of Xisco Muñoz’s tenure, and with Claudio Ranieri having come and gone in the meantime it is Hodgson’s Watford that await in midweek.

Having managed the Eagles for four years before Vieira's arrival this summer, it is sure to be a poignant moment for Hodgson and for Palace as they meet again for the first time.

The Hornets' boss has his work cut out to keep Watford in the Premier League, with the Hertfordshire side finding themselves four points adrift of Newcastle and safety in 18th place; Burnley are just a point behind having played two games fewer.

However, a hugely impressive victory at Villa Park was a crucial boost to their survival hopes, with Emmanuel Dennis the hero.

Palace will be keen to arrest a recent run of form on the road that has seen missed opportunities for victory at Norwich and Brentford, and could overtake both Aston Villa and Leicester City with victory.

Tactical overview

Despite the late defeat, Palace performed well against Chelsea in a tweaked system, with Cheikhou Kouyaté and James McArthur playing together in midfield and Michael Olise occupying the No.10 position.

Conor Gallagher's potential return means Vieira may switch back to the more often used 4-3-3.