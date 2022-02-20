Tactical overview
Palace showed their flexibility against Stoke once again, with Michael Olise slipping into the No 10 position that he had occupied against Chelsea, with Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha on either side of him. Should Vieira return to a three man midfield, Olise could move to the right to accommodate the reintroduction of Conor Gallagher in a central position.
Max Kilman has become a key part of Lage’s system at Molineux, alongside Conor Coady and Roman Saiss in a three-man defensive unit. In midfield, Ruben Neves pulls the strings, with Joao Moutinho or Leandro Dendoncker to support him, while Hwang Hee-Chan has had an impact in attack since making his move permanent in January.
