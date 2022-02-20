Preview

Victory in the FA Cup meant it was a successful midweek for the Eagles as they booked their place in the last eight of the competition, just 90 minutes from a trip to Wembley in the semi-finals.

However, despite the result Patrick Vieira was keen to emphasise to his squad that their performances will have to improve if they are to have continued success towards the end of the season.

“I was really disappointed with how we played today,” he said after the game. “We didn’t use the ball, we didn’t create chances and we didn’t defend well as a team. If we want to go further, we need to play better.”

He will hope that starts with a trip to the Black Country, and Palace’s recent away form is encouraging. They are unbeaten in five on the road since Boxing Day, most recently in an emphatic victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.