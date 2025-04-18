Factfile
- Manager: Andoni Iraola
- Position: 8th
- Nickname: The Cherries
- Ground: Vitality Stadium
- Founded: 1899 (126 years ago)
What’s the story?
Bournemouth’s upwardly mobile progress has continued in 2024/25, with the Cherries firmly in the mix for the European places as the season reaches the final stretch.
For the first time in club history, fans can genuinely dream of a first ever continental adventure. The Cherries are in the pack of teams who could still potentially pinch an eighth, or even seventh, place finish – both are likely to carry continental qualification.
Since ending Manchester City’s 32-game league unbeaten run in November, Bournemouth have looked dangerous opposition for anyone. Back-to-back victories over Champions League chasing Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, scoring nine goals in the process, shows just how good a team they are.