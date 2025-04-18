Manager Andoni Iraola has done a superb job at the Vitality Stadium, particularly considering he came into a difficult environment.

Gary O’Neil’s surprise departure as head coach in June 2023 had caused tension amongst the fanbase, after the former midfielder had led them to survival in their first season back in the Premier League.

But Iraola’s appointment has proved a masterstroke, leading the Cherries to a 12th-place finish with 48 points last term, before taking the team onto new heights this season.

After Monday’s 1-0 win over Fulham ensured they have matched the 48 gathered last term – meaning just one point from their final six games will be enough to set a new club-record Premier League points total.

The boss

The first English job for Andoni Iraola came calling in 2023 when Bournemouth appointed the Catalan on an initial two-year contract.

Iraola had previously taken Rayo Vallecano from the second tier to La Liga through the play-offs, before then leading them to the last four of the Copa Del Ray in 2021/22.

His 16-year playing career was mainly spent with Athletic Bilbao, where he came through the youth system, but Iraola also spent a season with New York City FC.