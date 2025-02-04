Factfile

Manager: Fabian Hürzeler

Position: 8th

Nickname: Seagulls

Ground: The American Express Stadium

Founded: 1901 (123 years ago)

What’s the story?

Fabian Hürzeler's arrival as head coach, has kept the feel good factor going on the south coast after replacing the outgoing Roberto De Zerbi following an 11th-place finish in the Premier League last term.

The German has managed to get Albion firmly in contention for a return to European football. His impact was immediate – with Brighton remaining unbeaten over their first five games, which included an away draw with title-chasing Arsenal, with Hurzeler claiming the August Manager of the Month award.

They managed to remain unbeaten on home soil, until the reverse fixture of Saturday's fixture back in December, with Palace taking all three points in a 3-1 win.

Albion had a similar setback at the start of February when shipping seven goals at high-flying Nottingham Forest. But they have recovered to maintain a push for European football, following that poor showing at the City Ground with six wins on the spin, in all competitions before a 2-2 draw at Champions Manchester City.

The last week has proved more challenging. Any possibility of a Palace-Brighton FA Cup semi-final was ruled out when Albion went out on penalties to Forest at the quarter-final stage. They were then beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa in midweek. At the time of writing, Brighton go into Saturday's clash seven points clear of Palace, although the Eagles have a game in hand.