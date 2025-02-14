Then last year saw the Toffees deducted eight points overall, for two separate breaches of Premier League financial rules. But Dyche managed to steady the ship and improve results, with the Toffees finishing in the relative comfort of 15th, still hitting the 40-point mark despite the penalties.

Another battle at the bottom looked on the cards after a slow start to 2024/25. However, then came a wider club takeover with the Friedkin Group seizing ownership before Christmas, shifting momentum. David Moyes then replaced Dyche as manager last month and results have swiftly improved.

Three league victories in-a-row, plus a well-earned draw with runaway leaders Liverpool have lifted the Toffees away from the relegation zone – and perhaps left supporters able to look forward to a bright future in their new home.

The boss

Since returning to Goodison Park last month, David Moyes has revitalised the Toffees.

A player at Preston North End before taking over as manager from Gary Peters in 1998, the team were promoted to the First Division in May 2000. Preston only narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League the next season with a 3-0 defeat against Bolton Wanderers in the First Division play-off final.

Moyes was then poached by Everton in March 2002 - going onto become one of the most respected managers in the Premier League. During his first spell with the blue half of Merseyside, Moyes took the team to a top-four finish, an FA Cup final, with the team regularly finishing in the top eight of the league with a modest budget.

The Scotsman stayed for 11 years before Manchester United recruited him as Sir Alex Ferguson's replacement in the Old Trafford hotseat. Moyes never looked comfortable in the Old Trafford hotseat and departed towards the end of a disappointing season.