Factfile

Manager: Jakob Michelsen

Jakob Michelsen Position: 12th (last season in Norwegian Eliteserien)

12th (last season in Norwegian Eliteserien) Nickname: Kamma, Grønnbuksene

Kamma, Grønnbuksene Ground: Briskeby Arena

Briskeby Arena Founded: 1918

What’s the story?

The main club in the town of Hamar, in Eastern Norway, HamKam or Hamarkameratene – to give them their full title – are about to enter their fifth straight season in Norway’s top-flight.

Playing at the 7,600 capacity Briskeby Stadion, they have spent the majority of their history yo-yoing between Norway’s top two tiers.

The club’s most successful run came in the first half of the 1970s. After promotion in 1969, HamKam finished third in the old ‘1. Divisjon’ league – which remains the highest finish in their history.

A rebuild of their stadium brought hard times in the early 1990s and in 1994, and the local government (municipality) bought the stadium back to reduce the club’s debt. Financial problems would continue to impact the club for much of the decade, but they returned to the top division in 2004.