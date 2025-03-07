Factfile
- Manager: Kieran McKenna
- Current Position: 18th
- Nickname: The Tractor Boys / The Blues
- Ground: Portman Road
- Founded: 1878 (147 years ago)
What’s the story?
What a journey it has been for Ipswich Town. A good number of players in their squad have experienced the entire journey – from 22nd in League One on 12th September 2021, to now enjoying life back in the top-flight for the first time since 2002.
Ipswich's rise under Kieran McKenna saw them beat heavily-favoured Leeds United to automatic promotion last season, earning a reputation for attractive football and dramatic late goals – the 97th-minute winner against Southampton last April just one example.