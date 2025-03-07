Now, though, they cannot merely bask in the glory of back-to-back promotions. Locked in an intense battle for survival, the focus is on picking up points to make their return to the Premier League more than a short-lived affair.

A first Premier League victory away at Tottenham Hotspur was followed by a crucial win at Wolves before Christmas to give McKenna’s side genuine hope of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship.

But form at Portman Road has proved an Achilles heel. The Tractor Boys have taken maximum points at home just once so far this season: a 2-0 win over Chelsea just before the turn of the year.

The boss

Ipswich had to fight off interest from the biggest clubs in the country – including, reportedly, Chelsea and Manchester United – last summer to convince McKenna to sign a new contract at the club and lead them in the Premier League. His record tells you why.

After joining the club in 2021, having most recently managed Manchester United's Under-18s before becoming a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching setup, he has transformed them from League One strugglers into a Premier League outfit, playing with style along the way.