Factfile

Manager: Martí Cifuentes

Nickname: The Hoops, The Rs

Ground: Loftus Road

Founded: 1882 (142 years ago)

What’s the story?

A spell of the solid, if not spectacular, for the West London club, whose finishes have ranged between ninth (once, four seasons ago) and 20th (two seasons ago) in each of the last nine Championship campaigns.

Founder members of the Premier League and a consistent presence there for its first four seasons, the Super Hoops were briefly a top-flight force again at the beginning of the last decade, but have struggled to bounce back after finishing bottom in 2014/15.

Fans have gone into this new campaign optimistic of a play-off push however, given that they have retained manager Martí Cifuentes amidst speculation over moves to Burnley and Sunderland in the summer.