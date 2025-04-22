Having lifting the FA Cup in his first season at the club, Arteta has been unable to deliver silverware at the Emirates, despite building a squad packed with star quality. But an outstanding European campaign has given them a real chance of a first ever European Cup.

In the league, the Gunners look almost certain to finish second, but Arteta will be looking to maintain momentum domestically with games remaining against Bournemouth, Liverpool, Newcastle and Southampton. They will also need three points against the Eagles to further delay Liverpool's inevitable title coronation.

This is the third meeting between the two teams this season - with the two previous clashes taking place within a four-day spell in December. In the League Cup quarter-final at the Emirates, Palace led early on before the Gunners ultimately prevailed.

They then produced one of their best domestic displays of the season the following Saturday, to win 5-1 at Selhurst Park, after Ismaïla Sarr had scored an earlier equaliser. Will it be third time lucky for the Eagles on Wednesday night?

The boss

Mikel Arteta sits third in the list of longest-serving Premier League managers, with only Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Brentford boss Thomas Frank already in place when he joined the Gunners in December 2019.

An FA Cup triumph quickly followed, with a 2-1 win over London rivals Chelsea in the covid-delayed final at Wembley. Since then Arteta has twice taken the Gunners close to a first Premier League title since 2004 - but has narrowly lost out to Manchester City two years on the bounce.

The Spaniard previously enjoyed a five-year spell as a player at the Emirates, signed by Arsene Wenger in 2011 after successful spells north of the border at Rangers and also on Merseyside with Everton.