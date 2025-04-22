Factfile
- Manager: Mikel Arteta
- Position: 2nd
- Nickname: The Gunners
- Ground: Emirates Stadium
- Founded: 1886 (139 years ago)
What’s the story?
After pushing Manchester City to the wire over the past two seasons, there was a belief that this year might be Arsenal’s year. Mikel Arteta has overseen a revolution since his arrival, but needs his side to get over the line again in a major competition to have something to show for his efforts.
They have been unable to capitalise on Man City’s struggle this season, however, with Liverpool instead streaking away at the top of the table and now close to the title. Despite the blow of not bringing home a first Premier League crown in 20 years, the Champions League has proved a saving grace for Arteta.
One of the best performances of his five-and-a-half year reign saw Arsenal blow defending European Champions Real Madrid out of the water in the quarter-final first leg - with a dominant 3-0 win. Last week, they completed the job by winning in Santiago Bernabéu and now have a semi-final meeting with Paris Saint-Germain to look forward to.