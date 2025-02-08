He followed this up with his first reign as Doncaster boss, leading Rovers to the League One play-offs after securing a top-six finish on the final day of the season.

As with last year, it would end in penalty pain, against Charlton Athletic. Rovers were edged out on a dramatic night at the Valley following a 4-4 draw on aggregate. Charlton would go on to be promoted at Wembley in the final, while Rovers missed out on the play-offs entirely the following season and have never been close to a Championship return since.

McCann was poached by Hull City that summer, moving to the east side of Yorkshire. The Tigers were relegated in a chaotic first season for McCann but he immediately led them back to the Championship at the first attempt the following season, becoming champions of League One with two games to spare.

He left the following season, following a boardroom takeover, with Hull well clear of the relegation zone. Following an unsuccessful return to Peterborough, McCann was reappointed Doncaster manager in May 2023 and will be hoping this is the season he takes Rovers back to the third-tier of English football.

Boot in both camps

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who made 29 league appearances for Palace before moving on to Wolves last summer, also played for Doncaster earlier in his career.

For periods of both the 2013/14 and 2014/15 season, Johnstone was loaned to Rovers from his then parent club Manchester United, making 28 appearances in both spells.

John Oster actually moved between the clubs in the summer of 2009. Having made 31 league appearances the previous season, the midfielder moved to Doncaster when the club were, at the time, in the Championship.

He would spend three seasons in South Yorkshire before finishing his career at Barnet and, later, Gateshead.

Current Manchester City women's manager and former Palace forward Gareth Taylor enjoyed an 18-month spell at Rovers later in his playing career.