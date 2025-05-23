In fact, two of their four league defeats have taken place after the title was already confirmed. Mohamed Salah has enjoyed arguably his best season to date, while both Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have ran the show in midfield.

Captain Virgil van Dijk is still as capable as ever at the back and has led by example, while Alisson remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Although a difficult week in March, which saw them exit the Champions League to PSG and lose the League Cup final to Newcastle United, means Slot will have to wait to win multiple honours in the same season he still has a lot to be proud of.

Following a 5-1 win over Tottenham last month, Liverpool were confirmed as champions of England for the 20th time. They will lift the trophy on the pitch in front of their supporters on Sunday, regardless of the result against your newly crowned FA Cup winners.

The boss

Klopp was previously thought to be a near-impossible act to follow, but Arne Slot has had a dream first season in the Reds' hotseat.

The Dutchman transformed Feyenoord both in terms of playing style and silverware, reaching the Europa Conference League final in his first season and winning the title in his second, while playing an attractive, attacking brand of football.

Now he has delivered a league title in his very first season in charge. The last man to do that at Anfield was legendary boss Joe Fagan.

He may not appear quite as exuberated on the touchline during games, but the way he has led his team this season has already won him a place in the hearts of the Anfield faithful.