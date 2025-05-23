Factfile
- Manager: Arne Slot
- Current Position: 1st (Champions)
- Ground: Anfield
- Founded: 1892 (133 years ago)
What’s the story?
At Anfield, there was a hope that the Jürgen Klopp era would never end. Winner of every major trophy, including a first Premier League title in 30 years back in 2020, he brought the good times back to the red half of Merseyside and instilled in the club a belief that they could overcome any adversity or opposition to succeed.
His departure at the end of last season was a major shock. Yet, remarkably, Arne Slot’s Reds have responded with one of the most emphatic Premier League title wins in history.
In truth, Liverpool have looked nailed on league champions from November.
They have had the occasional stumble, such as conceding in the last minute to drop points in the final derby at Goodison Park against Everton, or when they were well beaten by Fulham. But by that point the Reds had daylight between themselves and nearest challengers Arsenal.