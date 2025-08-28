Form guide

Perhaps Fredrikstad's biggest advantage going into this tie could be their comparative sharpness, with the Norwegian league calendar running from March through to December.

As a result, Aristokratene are currently midway through their league season, sitting eighth – exactly mid-table – with 18 of 30 games played.

After a number of rollercoaster seasons, their place in the top-flight is seemingly secure – they are currently 17 points clear of the automatic relegation zone – but, unless they experience a late-season surge in form, having already been eliminated from the 2025 Norwegian Cup, another run at Europe next year seems unlikely.

In recent weeks, Fredrikstad have won just two of their last 11 league matches. A goalless draw with Tromso earlier this month left Fredrikstad in mid-table, seven points off the European places, with 12 games to go this season.

In terms of domestic league games, the Norwegian Cup holders are currently on a break and did not play at the weekend between the two legs of this Conference League play-off.

A competitive showing in the first meeting at Selhurst Park, showed they weren't going to allow their European campaign to end easily.

Prior to being drawn against Palace in the Conference League, Fredrikstad were defeated 5-1 on aggregate by Danish outfit Midtjylland over two legs earlier this month in the Europa League qualifiers.

Tell us more about them...

In historical terms, Fredrikstad FK are Norway’s second most successful club – no mean feat in a proud footballing country that has produced the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erling Haaland.

Only Rosenborg have won more silverware. However, Fredrikstad last won the championship back in 1960/61. They are yet to do so in the professional era, but did end a trophy drought last year – claiming the NM (Norwegian) Cup after a penalty shootout win over Molde.

Former player Andreas Hagen is currently appointed as manager after leading the side to silverware last term, after originally being in charge on a temporary basis. That cup triumph led them to qualify for Europe this term – their first European campaign in 15 years.

Even that was not their first foray into continental competition. Fredrikstad actually played in the European Cup for three seasons on the spin back in the early 1960s.