It’s been quite the month for the forward, who helped Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations to start his 2026 with international silverware.

Since returning to South London, the Eagles have picked up four points from three games with Sarr scoring a vital equaliser at Nottingham Forest.

The Senegalese star then powered home a winner at the Amex Stadium, which is becoming a happy hunting ground for him – Sarr having also scored twice there last season.

“I am very, very happy to have won this match,” Sarr said. “We needed to win because we haven't won a lot of matches recently.