Their campaign so far

Competing in their first-ever European league phase, KuPS currently sit 25th in the UEFA Europa Conference League standings, with six points from five matches – which places them just inside the elimination spots.

The Finnish side are just one point adrift of clubs such as Lincoln Red Imps, Universitatea Craiova, Sigma Olomouc, Shkëndija and Lech Poznań in the knockout play-off places, meaning qualification remains firmly within reach.

KuPS opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Drita, followed by a goalless stalemate with Breiðablik. A convincing 3-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava then gave their campaign real momentum, before a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Jagiellonia was followed by another goalless draw, this time against Lugano.

Despite KuPS' current standing, they are a difficult side to breakdown. In their five Conference League games so far, Jarkko Wiss' side have tasted defeat in one game and conceded just three goals.