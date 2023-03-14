Preview

Palace proved, once again, to be a formidable challenge for Manchester City as the title-chasers struggled to find the breakthrough at Selhurst Park – only for the game to be decided from the spot.

Erling Haaland scored the winner for Pep Guardiola’s side, a source of deep frustration for Patrick Vieira who saw his side dig in and prevent City from creating clear-cut chances in open play.

“It’s happened too many times when I’ve mentioned we should have got something from the game,” he said after full-time. “I’m really frustrated because we defended well against City. We needed to defend well, and I think we did.

“The frustration is about conceding the penalty: this is something we should avoid, and the lack of concentration in that moment gave away the hard work from the players on the field today.

“We needed to make it tough because we know how good they are. We were well-disciplined, we were aggressive, we tried to kill those spaces they like to use, and I think we did it really well.”