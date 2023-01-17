To say the fixture computer has been unkind is an understatement, and now Palace face an in-form Man Utd before welcoming Champions League hopefuls Newcastle on Saturday.
It’s the first in what is almost a double-header between the two sides, after the game was rearranged following the death of Her Majesty the Queen in September. After their visit to Selhurst on Wednesday, Man Utd welcome Palace to Old Trafford in just three weeks time.
As for Manchester United, the post-World Cup period has been one of their best in recent years. Six straight wins, most recently a stunning derby comeback against Manchester City, has moved them to within a point of their local rivals and sees them arrive at Selhurst Park full of confidence.
Much of that progress has been made thanks to the form of Marcus Rashford, who equalled Dennis Viollet’s 1959 record of scoring in nine straight home games for the club. He has scored in every match - home and away - since the World Cup.
It will be a return to Selhurst for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has impressed since filling in for the injured Diogo Dalot. Wan-Bissaka came through the Academy at Palace before leaving in 2017.