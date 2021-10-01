Preview

Palace face a resurgent Arsenal side at the Emirates. The Gunners lost their opening three fixtures without scoring a goal, before a victory against Norwich City signalled the start of a turnaround in form.

Three victories in a row in September saw Mikel Arteta named Premier League Manager of the Month, the highlight a superb victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.

Palace’s resilience under Patrick Vieira was on full display in their last outing before the international break, coming back from two goals down to secure a well-deserved point against Leicester City. Goals from Michael Olise and Jeffrey Schlupp cancelled out the Foxes’ first-half strikes.

Vieira’s return to Arsenal will no doubt be an emotional occasion for the Palace boss, after spending nine successful years in north London as a player. However, the manager has reiterated that his focus will be entirely on Palace getting a positive result.