What’s the story?

Promoted after nine years in the fourth tier of English football, Crawley Town's stay in League One proved to be brief.

Even with some marquee signings, 2024/25 proved to be a struggle for the Red Devils, despite winning their first two games and temporarily sitting third in the league.

Getting through four different managers and embroiled in a relegation battle for much of the campaign, moments to savour were few and far between.

Despite a late flourish of form, drawing at runaway champions Birmingham City, before winning their final three games, Crawley were relegated in 21st place.