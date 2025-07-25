The visit to Broadfield Stadium has become a regular fixture over recent summers – and with away tickets now sold out for the match, Palace TV+ remains the best way to watch our build-up to the 25/26 season.
With Palace TV+, you'll also be able to watch Palace take on four matches in Austria – against FSV Mainz 05 (2 x 60-minute games) and FC Augsburg (2 x 90-minute games) – as we ramp up to the new campaign.
Factfile
- Manager: Scott Lindsey
- Position in 2024/25: 21st (relegated) in EFL League One
- Nickname: Red Devils
- Ground: Broadfield Stadium
- Founded: 1896 (129 years ago)