Preview

Paddy McCarthy will manage Palace against Arsenal this weekend, after Patrick Vieira left his post as First Team Manager on Friday.

Former club captain and current U21s Head Coach McCarthy will be joined by U21s Assistant Coach Darren Powell and goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely.

Speaking to Palace TV about his side's preparations for the game, McCarthy said: "Under strange circumstances, the lads showed good energy and enthusiasm.

“We tried to implement some ideas, but we’re obviously mindful that they’re still recovering from the game the other night at Brighton, and we’re preparing for Sunday against Arsenal.

“It was good to get on the grass. The boys were excellent. They received our messages really well, so I was pleased coming off the pitch.”

The match falls shortly after Palace fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Brighton on Wednesday evening, when the Eagles created several good chances during a strong opening 45 minutes, but failed to capitalise.

Solly March scored the only goal for the hosts, but there was a positive for the Eagles in a first senior appearance for Academy goalkeeper and boyhood Palace fan Joe Whitworth, who equipped himself well in febrile surroundings and became the club’s youngest Premier League goalkeeper in the process.