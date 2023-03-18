Past meetings
Cast your minds back to a warm August afternoon and the opening day of the 2022/23 Premier League season for the last time these two sides met, as Gabriel Martinelli and a Marc Guéhi own goal condemned the Eagles to a hard-fought defeat.
However, Palace possess a strong recent record against the Gunners, particularly after beating them 3-0 at Selhurst Park last season thanks to goals from Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wilfried Zaha.
They were also unlucky not to take all three points away from their last trip to the Emirates in October 2021 after Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard set the Eagles en route to victory, before Alexandre Lacazette’s 94th minute equaliser for the hosts.