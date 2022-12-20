Past meetings

Palace suffered penalty shoot-out heartbreak on their last visit to the Vitality Stadium, after it took 22 spot-kicks to separate the two sides in a League Cup meeting in September 2020.

But in the league the Eagles have won their last three against Bournemouth, including a remarkable 5-3 victory at Selhurst Park in May 2019.

The most recent was a 2-0 win on the south coast, with goals from Luka Milivojevic and Jordan Ayew enough for three points. It had the unusual honour of being the first Premier League game to be televised by the BBC, following the restart after the outbreak of COVID-19.