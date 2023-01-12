Despite a difficult post-World Cup spell, the Eagles can look back at some stellar performances in this season as inspiration, including a run of three straight home wins in October, and they remain just five points behind Fulham in the European places.

Their opponents are searching desperately for consistency after the appointment of Graham Potter, and have lost six of their last eight games after a turbulent couple of transfer windows that has seen a high turnover within the squad.

Chelsea sit 10th in the league and the Champions League spots are becoming ever more elusive with each poor results, and Potter and his staff will be determined to kick-start the second half of the season with a win on Sunday.

Tactical overview

Patrick Vieira tweaked his starting lineup for the FA Cup clash with Southampton and Will Hughes impressed in central midfield; he will compete with Jeff Schlupp, Cheick Doucouré and Luka Milivojevic for a starting berth.

In attack, Odsonne Edouard scored and Jean-Philippe Mateta came on as a second-half substitute, while Jordan Ayew, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha may occupy the wide positions. Palace can also welcome back Tyrick Mitchell to the side after his suspension.

Chelsea may be able to call on the services of new loan signing Joao Felix, who completed a move from Atletico Madrid this week. The versatile forward can occupy any position in the front line but prefers operating as a No. 10 or ‘second striker’ – despite his unhappy start to the season in Spain he will be keen to remind everyone of the ability the saw Atleti pay more £113m for his services four years ago.