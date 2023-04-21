Preview

It's amazing how quickly the narratives in football can change, and having won three on the spin since returning to Selhurst Park, Roy Hodgson will certainly be enjoying watching his side with a reduced threat of relegation.

Palace's victory at Southampton came courtesy of two fantastic Ebere Eze goals, but the defensive performance was of equal acclaim as a clean sheet added to Hodgson's mood.

“Southampton were very good in the first-half," the manager said after full-time. "They were all the things I would expect a team fighting for their lives near the bottom of the league, in a home game [to be]. They played with a lot of energy, intensity and runs in behind us, and they stretched our defensive capacity to the hilt.

“Luckily, we got through that, largely thanks to a back four did a really, really good job under that sort of pressure. In the second-half we tweaked one or two things, and were able to get back to the sort of football I was hoping to see for the whole 90 minutes. It turned out to be enough because of Eze’s two goals.

“At half-time, all we can do is remind people of a few things we agreed to do from the start, but hadn’t got round to doing yet. That’s all we can do. Goals change games, and Eze’s two goals put us in such a commanding position.

“When you get in a commanding position, and you’re the team that doesn’t have the knife at your throat, you’re capable of playing the sort of football that we did, and we did have a few opportunities to score one or two more goals.”