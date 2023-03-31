Preview

Palace’s defeat at Arsenal came in unusual circumstances, but a two-week breather during the international break has allowed a chance for a reset under Roy Hodgson.

Alongside trusted lieutenant Ray Lewington, and welcoming Paddy McCarthy – who was on the touchline at the Emirates Stadium – to the first-team staff, Hodgson has been hard at work preparing for the visit of Leicester City.

“Morale has been surprisingly good,” he said of his first few days back at Copers Cope Road. “When there is a change of manager, that always affects the players, and with the fact that the results have been as they have been, it is very hard to live through those periods. Everyone has done it at some stages of their lives.

“You can’t really expect people to be bubbly at that moment in time, but I've been surprised – the mood has been much better than I feared it might be. It’s important we keep that going.

“The environment in training and around the club is going to be so important, because we are facing quite a crucial period in the club’s history in the next two months.