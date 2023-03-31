Tactical overview
Roy Hodgson has declared a ‘level playing field’ when it comes to team selection, with every member of the squad – both those he worked with in his previous spell and those signed since – given the opportunity to feature against Leicester.
The Eagles are boosted by the return of Sambi Lokonga after he was ineligible against parent club Arsenal last time out, and he could return in midfield alongside Cheick Doucouré – but Luka Milivojevic, Will Hughes, Naouirou Ahamada and Jeff Schlupp could also come into the side.
In attack, Odsonne Edouard replaced Jean-Philippe Mateta at the Emirates with Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise on either flank, with Jordan Ayew and Ebere Eze also among those in contention to start.
The only definite absentees, Hodgson confirmed at his pre-match press conference, will be defenders Chris Richards and Nathan Ferguson.
Leicester have been inspired by the potent attacking abilities of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes in their fight against relegation, while new signing Tete is already showing promising signs as he gels into the attack.