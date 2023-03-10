Preview

Defeat at Aston Villa felt like a fair summation of Palace’s luck in 2023: a fine early goal ruled out for a marginal offside, before an unfortunate own-goal and a red card heaped the pressure on Vieira’s side.

But at Selhurst Park the Eagles have proven a stern test even during the most difficult of runs, keeping clean sheets against Liverpool and Newcastle United while also holding Manchester United to a draw.

“With the first chances we created and with Wilfried and the goal he scored, that was our plan: to expose the back-four,” Vieira explained after the Aston Villa game. “Wilfried away from home playing in that position has been really good for us.

“It was our plan to stretch their back four because we knew centrally it would be difficult to find the space. This is what we tried to do.

“There were a couple of offsides, the timing of the runs was not the best or the timing of passing the ball was not the best. It was a question of timing that didn’t allow us to create those opportunities.”