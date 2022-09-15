Past meetings

Palace are on something of a barren run against their west London rivals, with Chelsea coming out on top in the last 10 meetings. The most recent was at Wembley in last season’s FA Cup semi-final.

In 2017, the Eagles won back-to-back meetings with Chelsea. The first came at Stamford Bridge, as six mad first-half minutes saw Wilfried Zaha cancel out Cesc Fabregas’ opening goal before Christian Benteke scooped over Thibaut Courtois for the winner.

The second was back at Selhurst Park, as the Eagles put an opening run of seven straight defeats behind them.