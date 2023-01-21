Preview

Michael Olise’s late free-kick against Manchester United was the piece of attacking inspiration Patrick Vieira had been waiting for, and the celebrations on the touchline demonstrated how valuable a point against the Champions League hopefuls is for momentum.

“It was important not to lose the game,” Vieira said after full-time. “Against a team who have been playing well, it was important for us to stay in the game as long as we could, and we managed to take a fully-deserved point. I’m pretty pleased with that.

“It was not a relief at all, because our performances have been quite good. We’ve been unlucky not to get more points. Of course, the results say something different, so I was really positive with the players and the way we wanted to play the game, and insisting about what we’ve been doing really well.

“When you don’t win games, there are some parts you have to improve. When you go through a difficult period, you have to keep working well, and working hard. On the other side, we showed some resilience, and that will be really important for the rest of the season.

“We didn’t get the result that we wanted in a couple of recent games, but the process is there. We are creating chances, so it was important [for us] to keep the positivity about how we want to play the game.”