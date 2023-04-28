“What I saw tonight, I want to see the same again [against West Ham]. Coming to Wolves is never easy. Certainly, that is as good a performance of a team I’ve been in charge of since I've been coming to Molineux, so I want to see that keep going.

“I'm confident if we do keep that going we will win more games than we lose.”

Palace continue to face teams around them in the table as the run-in intensifies, and next up are a West Ham side enjoying a season of contrasts on domestic and European fronts, with a potential trophy yet to ease fears of relegation to the second tier.

David Moyes’ team qualified for the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League with a clash against AZ Alkmaar to come, and the prospect of a European trophy makes for a tantalising final few weeks of the season.

There has been significant strife at home, however, and only a recent uptick in form has seen them move away from the relegation zone – a four-goal victory over Bournemouth last weekend has only increased confidence of survival.

Another two tough tests this week could define the tone going into the run-in, with Saturday’s trip to Selhurst Park, on the back of their midweek defeat at home to Liverpool, an opportunity to move away from the relegation battle once and for all.