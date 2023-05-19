Past meetings

Fortune has favoured the away side in recent meetings between these two, with Fulham winning at Selhurst Park on Boxing Day and coming away with a point in February, 2021 – but the Eagles have won both of their last two visits to Craven Cottage.

Jairo Riedewald and Wilfried Zaha were on the scoresheet on the last visit to west London in October 2020 – albeit behind closed doors – while Jeff Schlupp and Zaha scored the decisive goals in 2018 as Palace returned with all three points.

A Dwight Gayle double in 2014 earned Palace a dramatic draw, meaning the Eagles can make it four unbeaten at Craven Cottage with a positive result this weekend.