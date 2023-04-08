Preview

There was no better way for Palace to kick-start the post-international break run-in than to get three crucial points on the board – and in the most dramatic fashion.

Jean-Philippe Mateta slotted home in the 94th minute to spark wild scenes at Selhurst Park, and earn the Eagles a first victory of 2023.

“I thought the attacking intent from team – and I’m even talking about the full-backs and the centre-backs – was very good,” Roy Hodgson said after full-time. “It is quite incredible to havee that amount of shots, that amount of shots on target and that amount of corners.

“It really did show how intent we were to play the game in their half and when we got to final third to profit and capitalise on that when we got ball into final third.