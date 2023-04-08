Tactical overview
Roy Hodgson deployed a 4-3-3 formation against Leicester City, with Cheick Doucouré anchoring a midfield three and allowing Jeff Schlupp and Ebere Eze to get forward as dual No. 8s. Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha started on either flank, with Odsonne Edouard operating through the middle.
With the injury to Zaha and the goalscoring introduction of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Hodgson may shuffle his pack against Leeds – Jordan Ayew is another option in attack.
In midfield, Doucouré could be joined by Sambi Lokonga, Will Hughes or Luka Milivojevic if Hodgson elects for more stability.
Javi Gracia’s 4-2-3-1 formation paid dividends against Nottingham Forest, with Patrick Bamford leading the line but plenty more goalscoring threat offered by Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra in the wide areas.
In midfield, Weston McKennie has become increasingly pivotal to Leeds’ approach, while Ivan Meslier’s ball-playing prowess and ability to come off his line to clear up danger makes him one of the most active goalkeepers in the Premier League.