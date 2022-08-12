Preview

The fixture list has hardly been kind to Patrick Vieira’s side, and after welcoming Arsenal to Selhurst Park last weekend the Eagles must now travel to European Cup finalists Liverpool.

Indeed, Palace face Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea by October, 1st – with tricky away trips to Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion thrown into the bargain.

As far as the first away trip of the season goes, there can be fewer harder destinations that Anfield, but the Eagles may benefit from having played Liverpool already this season.

The two sides met in Singapore in front of a crowd of more than 50,000. Vieira and his staff will look to implement the lessons learned from that defeat on Monday.

Following the season opener against Arsenal, Vieira’s focus was on being more clinical in front of goal.

“The difference between the two teams today is that they scored those goals, and we created two really good chances to score,” he said after the match. “We were in a really good period in the second-half and we didn’t take our chances.

“In games like that there is a key moment, and in those key moments we didn’t score that goal to lift the crowd and to build even more that momentum. This is something that we have to work on.”