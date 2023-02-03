Preview

A busy end to the transfer window saw Palace bring in two new faces: Albert Sambi Lokonga and Naouirou Ahamada from Arsenal and Stuttgart respectively. Whether one or both will feature at Old Trafford remains to be season, but it adds plenty of depth in midfield for Patrick Vieira.

Palace have been out of action for two weeks with the Premier League making way for FA Cup action, and so Vieira has had plenty of time to drill his players after two positive results against Man Utd and Newcastle before the break.

“I think the game today showed us that the other side of the game is really important,” Vieira said after the Newcastle draw. “It’s not just about playing, having the ball and trying to play some nice football – today was all about defending well, sticking together, working well at set-pieces, defending the second ball, and making it really difficult for them.”