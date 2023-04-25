“There are days, unfortunately, where the opposition don’t give you the opportunity to do that, so then you’ve got to make certain you see out the danger from the opponents and do the best you can creating opportunities. We did well seeing out the danger from a very dangerous Everton team.

“On another day, it could have gone a slightly better way for us – but I’m still satisfied that it’s four games now without defeat, that it’s 10 points from those four games, and we’ve still got six games to get ourselves up into an even better position between now and the end of the season.”

Palace remain in 12th place but can move above Chelsea with a win at Molineux, which would constitute a remarkable achievement given the relative expectations of the two clubs.

Wolves, however, are fighting for survival at the bottom of the table and sit six points clear of the relegation zone – their position is strong but a few more positive results are needed, particularly after defeat to Leicester last time out.