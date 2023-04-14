Buoyed and full of confidence, Palace now face another important away trip against a side in the bottom-half – or, in this instance, at the very bottom.

Back-to-back wins have allowed the Eagles to return to 12th place in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone and 10 clear of their next opponents. Southampton sit bottom, and four points from safety.

The turbulent season at St Mary’s means Palace will be facing a third different Southampton manager since October, having faced both Ralph Hassanhuttl and Nathan Jones already – now Rubén Sellés will be in the opposition dugout.

Tactical overview

With Vicente Guaita continuing to recover from injury, Sam Johnstone will likely start in goal; he impressed on his first Premier League start for the club at Elland Road.

In midfield, Cheick Doucouré continues to provide a solid foundation, allowing Ebere Eze to demonstrate his creative abilities going forward, while Michael Olise stepped up in the absence of Wilfried Zaha to become the youngest player to assist three goals from open play in the Premier League era.

Southampton possess a wealth of young talent, from goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to central defender Armel Bella-Kotchap to midfielder Romeo Lavia – however, the experience of the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Theo Walcott add some know-how to Sellés’ side.

Set-pieces will likely be crucial, with Ward-Prowse’s ability from both direct free-kicks and deliveries into the penalty area a constant danger, while full-backs Kyle Walker-Peters and Ainsley Maitland-Niles can offer a threat of their own.