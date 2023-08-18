All three played their part as Arsenal won a dramatic penalty shoot-out in the Community Shield at Wembley, and they carried their confident form into the season-opener at the Emirates Stadium, dispatching Nottingham Forest thanks to wonderful goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka.

Long-term injury to Timber was the height of ill-fortune, and with the Dutch defender set to be out for most of the season Arsenal may look for more reinforcements. Nonetheless, their squad seems to be the strongest they have had in years.

Can they go one better than last season and pip Manchester City at the post this time around? Arteta certainly thinks so, and if that belief can be transferred into his players then Arsenal may be in line for a first Premier League title since their famous ‘Invincible’ campaign 20 years – yes, two decades – ago.

The boss

The Spaniard was a bold choice when he graduated from Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City to become Arsenal’s manager in 2019, but has since transformed the side from European outsiders to title challengers.

After losing out in the dying stages having led for so long last season, he will be hoping to go one better and lead Arsenal to their first Premier League crown since 2004.