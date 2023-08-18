Factfile
- Manager: Mikel Arteta
- Last season: 2nd
- Nickname: The Gunners
- Ground: Emirates Stadium
- Founded: 1886 (137 years ago)
What’s the story?
It’s fair to say Arsenal surprised people last time around with a title challenge lasting well into May, before Manchester City’s strength in depth proved decisive. Not this time, however.
This season, expectations are for Mikel Arteta’s side to challenge once again – and after third consecutive season of heavy investment, expectation may turn into pressure further down the line.
Arsenal’s most eye-catching addition is that of Declan Rice for a fee of more than £100 million, but they have continued to invest with Jurriën Timber and Kai Havertz also arriving for hefty price tags.