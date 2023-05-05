Preview

The scoreline from Palace’s victory over West Ham United last time out fails to tell the full tale of what was a fairly dominant display: the Eagles’ control of the match only decreased by three goals conceded from corners.

Nonetheless, it made it four wins from six under Roy Hodgson and brought Palace to the magic 40-point mark, all but securing Premier League status for another season.

“We, quite frankly, were looking at two of the last three games being in the relegation battle,” Hodgson said after the game. “We aren’t in it anymore, as they’re no longer games that we would need to produce something to stay up.

“Now it’s up to the players. We're going to keep working as staff, so it will be up to them to see if they can keep producing the performances they have in their last six [games].

“It was a wonderful first-half from our point of view. We played really well, did all the things we hoped we could do, and our quality players produced.”