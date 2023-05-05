The pressure is now on Palace to continue their positive form into the remainder of the campaign, with a top-half finish still an outside possibility.
As for Spurs, it has been a turbulent season following the departures of first Antonio Conte and then Christian Stellini; Ryan Mason will take charge of the side for the rest of the season.
After a tough run of fixtures that have put supporters through every possible emotion – losing 6-1 at St James’ Park, coming from two goals down against Manchester United and recovering from three down at Anfield only to concede a 94th minute winner – they will be looking to get some valuable point on the board to resurrect their challenge for Champions League football next season.
Tactical overview
Jordan Ayew’s goal was another demonstration of his form in recent weeks, and he may start in the centre once again against Spurs – although both Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta will be competing for the No. 9 spot.
Wilfried Zaha’s return is a boost for Palace, while Ebere Eze and Jeff Schlupp returned in midfield and will likely accompany Cheick Doucouré once again.
Richarlison’s first Premier League goal for Spurs at Anfield – from the bench – may see him pushing for a starting berth alongside Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, who were joined by Dejan Kulusevski in attack last time out.
In defence, Clement Lenglet and Davison Sanchez are available but may miss out as Eric Dier and Ben Davies continue to start; Ivan Perisic and Pedro Porro can operate as traditional full-backs in a back-four or as wing-backs in a back-five.