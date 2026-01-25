Eagle-Eyed Review

Palace U21s have endured a frustrating start to the calendar year, with a lack of match action limiting momentum following defeat away to Chelsea in Premier League 2.

Fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Borussia Mönchengladbach were both postponed. The trip to Loughborough University to face Forest was called off due to significant traffic disruption across London, which severely impacted the team’s arrival time. Meanwhile, the U21s’ must-win Premier League International Cup fixture against Borussia Mönchengladbach was postponed after heavy rainfall left the pitch at the VBS Community Stadium waterlogged.

As a result, Darren Powell’s side return to competitive action in largely unchanged circumstances from recent previews.

The young Eagles currently sit 17th in the Premier League 2 table with 14 points. Under the competition’s new format, that position is enough to secure a place in the cross-cut play-offs, while Palace also remain firmly within touching distance of the top 16 – the cut-off for qualification to the elimination play-offs and the Premier League International Cup.

Just one point separates Powell’s side from Arsenal, Leeds and Brighton, who occupy the final top-16 positions, underlining just how tight the table remains at this stage of the season.