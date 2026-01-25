This game will also be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Monday afternoon (12:00 GMT) - click HERE to learn more about Palace TV+ and subscribe today!
Crystal Palace Under-21s return to Premier League 2 action on Monday afternoon as they welcome Derby County to the Crystal Palace Academy, looking to get back on track following their last outing against Chelsea (26th January, 13:00 GMT).
Eagle-Eyed Review
Palace U21s have endured a frustrating start to the calendar year, with a lack of match action limiting momentum following defeat away to Chelsea in Premier League 2.
Fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Borussia Mönchengladbach were both postponed. The trip to Loughborough University to face Forest was called off due to significant traffic disruption across London, which severely impacted the team’s arrival time. Meanwhile, the U21s’ must-win Premier League International Cup fixture against Borussia Mönchengladbach was postponed after heavy rainfall left the pitch at the VBS Community Stadium waterlogged.
As a result, Darren Powell’s side return to competitive action in largely unchanged circumstances from recent previews.
The young Eagles currently sit 17th in the Premier League 2 table with 14 points. Under the competition’s new format, that position is enough to secure a place in the cross-cut play-offs, while Palace also remain firmly within touching distance of the top 16 – the cut-off for qualification to the elimination play-offs and the Premier League International Cup.
Just one point separates Powell’s side from Arsenal, Leeds and Brighton, who occupy the final top-16 positions, underlining just how tight the table remains at this stage of the season.
The Opposition – Derby County
It has been a challenging campaign so far for Derby County Under-21s. The Rams currently sit at the foot of Premier League 2 Division One with five points, three adrift of Sunderland in the cross-category play-off places.
Derby had to wait until early October for their first win of the season, which came in emphatic fashion with an 8-2 victory over Bristol City. That result ended a seven-match losing run in which they conceded 19 goals and scored just six.
That confidence carried into the Premier League Cup, where Derby again recorded an impressive 8-2 home win over Bristol City at the Proctor Cars Stadium. A blistering opening spell saw the Rams four goals ahead inside 15 minutes, with Owen Eames and Cruz Allen finding the net before Cameron Wilson struck twice. Further goals from Allen and Johnson Osong completed a dominant first half, before a Justin Oguntolu brace sealed the win after the break.
In league action, Derby showed significant resilience in an entertaining 4-4 draw away to Fulham Under-21s. After conceding three goals inside the opening 10 minutes, Danny Maye’s side fought back admirably, with goals from Cameron Wilson, Johnson Osong, Lennon Wheeldon and a stoppage-time penalty from Jamie Wähling securing a valuable point.
Despite a defeat to Norwich City, Derby responded positively with a convincing 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers, continuing an encouraging run that saw them score 16 goals across four matches. Draws against Stoke City and Aston Villa followed, alongside defeats to Sheffield United and Bristol City, before a disciplined goalless draw with Aston Villa last time out.
The Rams finished 22nd in Premier League 2 last season, having ended the previous campaign bottom of the table.
Likely Line-Up
Kane; Turley, Gill, Canoville, Osayande (C); Tola, Davidson; Allen, Oguntolu, Eames; Osong.
Team News
Cameron Wilson and Jaydan Davidson are competing to lead the line, while midfielder Owen Eames and Under-18s forward Charlie Smith are in contention for a similar role. Johnson Osong and Jerome Richards are also regular attacking options from the bench.
Pre-Match Analysis
Derby County have recorded one win, two draws and seven defeats in Premier League 2 so far this season, leaving them bottom of the Division One table. They have scored 13 goals – the third-lowest tally in the league – but their defensive record is more encouraging, with 20 goals conceded, the joint-fewest among the bottom ten sides.
The Rams arrive on the back of two draws, two defeats and one win from their last five fixtures, suggesting signs of growing resilience.
One to Watch
German midfielder Jamie Wähling joined Derby County as a free agent in August following his departure from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.
Wähling began his career at FC Neureut before progressing through the youth ranks at Karlsruher SC, later joining Hoffenheim in January 2021. Over four seasons, he made more than 70 appearances across the German Under-17 and Under-19 leagues.
Last season, he featured five times in the UEFA Youth League for Hoffenheim Under-19s, scoring four goals and providing one assist against the likes of IFK Göteborg, AJ Auxerre and Shakhtar Donetsk. His technical quality and composure in midfield make him a key figure for the Rams.
The Gaffer – Danny Maye
Danny Maye joined Derby County in August 2023 after 12 years with Southampton, where he held several academy roles and achieved his UEFA A Licence. In June 2025, Maye was promoted to Senior Professional Development Phase Coach and appointed manager of Derby County Under-21s.
Match Details
Crystal Palace U21s v Derby County U21s
- Monday, 26th January.
- 13:00 GMT
- Premier League 2
- Crystal Palace Academy
