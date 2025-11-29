Factfile

Manager: Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim League Position: 10th

10th Ground: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Founded: 1878 (147 years ago, as Newton Heath)

In their manager's words...

In his pre-match press conference Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim played down talk comparing both teams and, in particular, distanced United from the Eagles’ approach despite both sides employing a 3-4-3 system.

“We play in a different way and you can understand that by data,” the United manager said.

“Right now, it’s hard to explain everything, but like you said they are a different club and they are doing things better than us [at the moment], so that is quite simple.

“You don’t say that all [teams who play in a] 4-3-3, play in the same way, right? We play in a different moment, we defend in a different space, we try to attack in a different way.

“They are just doing the things better than us.”

United could have moved joint-fourth in the table with a win in their previous game against Everton, only to suffer a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford to a side who played much of the game with ten players.

And Amorim believes his team should be further up the table, based on their performances so far this season.

“We have the advantage in some games but have lost control. If I look at our games, we should have more points – and that is really disappointing and frustrating, especially the last game.”