Liverpool top scorer Hugo Ekitike will be absent for Saturday's match at Selhurst Park, after receiving a second yellow card for removing his shirt in celebration of scoring the winner against Southampton in midweek. That surely means Premier League record signing Alexander Isak will be handed his first Liverpool league start.

Slot, however, believes the Swede is not yet prepared to complete 90 minutes: “[Isak] is able to make minutes again. I still feel 90 – [it] depends also on the pace and the intensity of the game – might be a bit too much. I don't think it's smart to play him 90 yet.”

He added of Ekitike: "It wasn't very smart what he did. He recognised it himself immediately straight away, so he said sorry straight away to his teammates.

"He's young. Players of all ages do make mistakes and that's what he did in this situation as well. But we all make mistakes and you're allowed at this club to make a mistake without immediately getting fined or these kind of things.

"But it wasn't smart. It didn't hurt us [on] Tuesday evening, it might hurt us a bit more tomorrow.

"The positive thing is that Federico Chiesa is showing himself at the moment, so it's also a chance for him now to be on the bench and maybe get playing minutes with Hugo not being there."

Otherwise, the Reds are likely to make wholesale changes from the midweek win against the Saints, with defender Giovanni Leoni a definite absence this weekend after suffering a torn ACL in the Cup clash.