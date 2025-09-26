The likes of Alisson and Virgil van Djik look as capable as ever, Salah is still capable of turning match-winner in a instant and Ryan Gravenberch looks better with every game.
Liverpool’s attacking nature means they often leave space at the back to be exploited, as the Eagles showed in the Community Shield. However, as is often the way with champions, they find a way to win.
With an impressive array of options across the pitch, Slot’s team appear favourites to claim a second league championship on the bounce.
That would take them onto 21 domestic titles, above Manchester United, and would reclaim their ‘perch’ at the top of English football.
Stat Attack
Although Crystal Palace and Liverpool have met on 67 previous occasions – Liverpool perhaps unsurprisingly having the better of the fixture, with 37 victories – this is the first occasion, according to our records, that we have played the Reds at home in a September match.
Should the Eagles avoid defeat on Saturday, it would match the club's all-time longest unbeaten run (18 games in all competitions, set in August 1969) – and the run, should it come to fruition, would include three matches against the Reds.
The last time Palace were unbeaten in our opening five matches of a top-flight season was 1990/91 – when we went on to avoid defeat until November, and ultimately finish third.
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Liverpool