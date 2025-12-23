Factfile
- Manager: Mikel Arteta
- League Position: 1st
- Ground: Emirates Stadium
- Founded: 1886
In their manager's words...
Speaking directly after Arsenal's 1-0 win away to Everton on Saturday, which confirmed Arsenal's place at the top of the Premier League at Christmas, Arteta said of the Carabao Cup quarter-final: "Now the most important [match] is the Carabao Cup against Palace, because it's the next game that we have.
"We're taking it game by game. Winning and performing every game helps you for the next one. Now, full focus is on that.
"I think it's the only week [before Everton] that we had a week to prepare. The rest, until February at least, is going to be like this.
"We are used to it, to facing it. We have a beautiful opportunity to go into the semi-final of a competition, so we'll be ready."
Arsenal Team News
Ahead of the game, Arteta confirmed that Gabriel Jesus – who scored five goals in two times against Palace last December, including a hat-trick in our Carabao Cup quarter-final meeting at the Emirates last year – would be fit to start on Tuesday, having returned to action earlier this month from a lengthy ACL injury.
Jesus has since come off the bench three times in the last month, including a 25-minute appearance on Merseyside at the weekend.