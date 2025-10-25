Factfile

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta Nickname: The Gunners

The Gunners Ground: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Founded: 1886

In their manager's words...

Mikel Arteta is anticipating a tough test for Arsenal against Palace on Sunday afternoon, after being questioned on Eze's anticipated first game agianst the Eagles on Sunday.

The Spaniard told his pre-match perss conference: "It's a big game for us, because last season we dropped some points [against Palace, after a 2-2 draw back in April].

"It's the fourth game in a row that we're going to play against opponents that we dropped points against [last season], and this season we've been able to beat them, so our focus is on that.

"We know that for Ebs it's going to be a very special match, with the history and what he did for Palace. But the focus is on the team.

"If we want a very different outcome, we'd better do very different things than we did last year, especially in these fixtures. We know what Palace are doing, what Oliver [Glasner] is doing for the football club, and the way they are getting results.

"It's going to be a really tough match, but we're going to play again in front of our crowd, and we are confident that if we hit our level, we have a big chance to win it."