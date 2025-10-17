Factfile

Manager : Andoni Iraola

: Andoni Iraola Nickname : The Cherries

: The Cherries Ground : Vitality Stadium

: Vitality Stadium Founded: 1899 (126 years ago, originally as Boscombe FC)

In their Manager's words...

With it having been six years – and nine matches – since both teams scored in this fixture, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola spoke of the importance of the first goal in Saturday's contest.

"They have a very good team," Iraola said of Palace. "They have a very good manager and they've been incredible.

"A lot of times when you have these stats, it's better not to show [your] players a lot of stats, because otherwise they feel this is going to be impossible almost, because they [Palace] have been on an incredible run.

"Even after, I think 19 games unbeaten, the other day they lost against Everton, it was probably one of the best games they played in this run. They should have won 2-0 or 3-0. At the end, because football is football, sometimes this happens and you lose a game, but they played really well.

"I have to trust my players and think that we can be competitive against teams like Palace who are around us in the table. They've been around us the last two, three seasons. Both teams have been more or less the same place in the standings and it's always have been very competitive.

"In games against them, very small things make the difference, and I think we have to be very good to be level with them, to have chances to try to score first. We know it's going to be a tough place to go. They have been really, really good, very consistent. They are also very honest, very disciplined. It's a team that is very difficult to beat, as we know, everyone knows. It's not a big secret."