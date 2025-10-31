Factfile

Manager: Keith Andrews

Keith Andrews Nickname: The Bees

The Bees Position: 11th

11th Ground: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium Founded: 1889 (136 years ago)

In their manager's words...

Brentford manager Keith Andrews said he expects a "tough game" at Selhurst Park with set pieces, in particular long throw-ins potentially playing a big part.

The Bees boss told his pre-match press conference: "It's going to be a tough game. Both games last year, obviously I was here last year, and both games were really, really tight.

"I have real respect for what Oliver [Glasner] has achieved at the football club. Clearly getting him into Europe, winning the FA Cup.

"They have a real set way of playing, that causes the opposition problems. Very diligent in how they defend, how they transition, set pieces.

"They're a very good side with a lot of talented individuals. It's going to be tight. I think we're going into it in a good place. They've had a good win during the week and are having a good season. It's going to be a tough one."

Asked about the game being decided by throw-ins, he added: "I think it will be part of the puzzle that the teams will have to deal with in both ways. A lot has been made of the long throws this season.

"I think I've touched on this previously when I've seen Arsenal do it in the Champions League semi-final last year, I felt there would be a snowball effect. That's what's happened.

"The data around the teams that have used it last season compared to this season is very, very different. Most teams, if not all teams, are using it and realising the danger that it can be.

"If you've got the right type of individuals, tomorrow's going to be a really tough game. That will certainly be a part of the puzzle that we need to solve."