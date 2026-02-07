Sunday's clash sees two teams struggling for form go head-to-head at Amex Stadium, with Hürzeler saying of Brighton's run of one win in their last 11 league matches: "I think it's very important to stay calm, to stay predictable for everyone and make sure that we don't get too many highs and too many lows.

"When things are not going well I think it's very important that I set the tone, I set the messaging during the week and the message is that we are on the right way. But we know we have to manage the key moments better to get the results.

"That's something we have to do better, but overall we stay calm and I stay calm. I will take ownership. I'm not hiding, I'm happy facing these kinds of adversities as I think it'll make me grow as a person and as a coach. I will take the ownership and I'm quite convinced that at the end of the season we will be where we want to be.

"We have a really good group of characters who are honest with each other and they are frustrated and disappointed, but I don’t think it takes long that before they are positive and looking forward to the next game because we can't change the past. We have to focus on the next opportunity.

"The players hold each other accountable. They see the situations in the right way. They have the right perspective and the main thing is they work hard, they show the right effort in training, they show the right reactions … and we all quite convinced that, in the end, if you keep working hard, if you keep sticking to our principles then you will get the rewards for that."

Brighton Team News

Long-term absentees Solly March, Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas remain sidelined for Brighton – but forward Diego Gomez is back in action.

"Diego Gomez will be back," Hürzeler noted. "He will be an option. Mats Wieffer is close.

"Yasin Ayari is unfortunately out for the game. After his fall in the Everton game he suffered a small shoulder issue. It’s nothing big but he won’t be available for this game."

Should James Milner play on Sunday, he will equal the all-time Premier League appearance record of 653 appearances, alongside Gareth Barry.

Their season so far…

Albion come into the game one point and one place below Palace in 10th. They had a lukewarm start to 2025/26, failing to win any of their first five league games.

But an impressive win at Stamford Bridge at the end of September appeared to ignite their season, and they embarked on a run of five wins in seven up to November to propel themselves up to fifth place.

Since then, however, it has been a significantly more frustrating time for Hürzeler's side – just one win in their last 11 league matches, against relegation-threatened Burnley at home, albeit with six draws and an FA Cup victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford also in that sequence.

Adding to their recent frustrations, Brighton have won just one of their last four Premier League matches when going ahead, having gone on to win nine of their previous 11 such occasions (drawing the other two).

Their latest draw was particularly painful, as a 97th-minute equaliser from Everton’s Beto denied Brighton all three points in dramatic fashion last weekend.