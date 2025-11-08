Factfile

Manager: Fabian Hurzeler

Fabian Hurzeler Position: 10th

10th Ground: Amex Stadium

Amex Stadium Founded: 1889 (136 years ago)

In their manager's words...

Fabian Hurzeler has spoken of the importance of players controlling their emotions, after the last meeting between the two sides at Selhurst Park saw three red cards, with Palace eventually prevailing 2-1.

The Albion manager told his pre-match press conference: "If you are too emotional you can't make the right decisions, therefore we need to find the right balance.

"We need to have a good start to the game. I think that was something we missed in both [Palace] games last season. We have to go into this game with the right intensity, with the right courage and just continue like we played against Leeds United.

"I would say you shouldn't focus on the [Premier League] table that much at the moment. We are desperate to win this game because it has a big meaning for the fans.

"The supporters have been great this season home and away so we have a big responsibility to give them something back. Let’s see what happens on Sunday."

When asked about Palace's development under Oliver Glasner, the Brighton boss said: "[Palace are] Just impressive. They're very stable in their results. They're difficult to beat.

"They don't concede a lot of goals. When you can play like this you can win titles. Of course, in some moments you always need luck. They seem to be consistent with their starting XI so most of the time the same players are playing, and they can build a lot of connections on the pitch. That’s a huge advantage for them.

"I have a lot of respect for the work of Oliver Glasner, not only for what he achieved with Palace but also with his clubs in Germany where he did a brilliant job.

"As a young coach it's always helpful to have an exchange with experienced coaches. But like I said, on Sunday I have to fight for Brighton to bring this win back."