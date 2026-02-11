Factfile
- Manager: Scott Parker
- League Position: 19th
- Ground: Turf Moor
- Founded: 1882 (143 years ago)
In their manager's words...
In his pre-match press conference Burnley boss Scott Parker admitted Selhurst Park is a tough place to get a result, but that his side understood the size of their task at hand.
Burnley come into the game having not won in the league since October, when Parker had led them to back-to-back wins over Leeds United and Wolves.
"It'll be a tough game on Wednesday night," Parker said. "Palace are a good side, they are well coached, with some fine individual talent – but they're a team, that's their main strength.
"It's a tough place to go, but we're looking forward to it. I often say to the players that as a young boy, all you ever dreamed about was running out at a packed stadium in the Premier League - this is another opportunity to do that.
"It soon passes you by - so seize the opportunity, don't let it slip, and go with full force and see what we get.
"There's a reality about where we are and what we need to do - it's a humongous challenge the Premier League. We're in that reality now - but there's a clear understanding of the situation.
"We'll fight through this horrible situation, we'll keep going."