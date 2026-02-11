Meanwhile midfielder Josh Laurent has urged his teammates to give a performance that will make the travelling Clarets proud.

"It's going to be a tough game," he said. "But they are all tough games in this league. It's cliché but I will say it anyway, it doesn't matter about anyone else right now or what they do, it's all about us as a team.

"All teams in this league have threats and can hurt anyone, it's about how we can stop that and how we react from last week's disappointment and not feel sorry for ourselves.

"We have to show fight, we have to show intent and show we are putting in a performance for this club and for these fans."

Burnley Team News

When asked about any fresh injury concerns, Parker said: "We are all good injury-wise. Nothing to really report, no-one really coming back as well. We are practically where we have been over the last few weeks."

The Burnley boss also confirmed that loan signing James Ward-Prowse could make his Burnley bow at Selhurst Park.

"James played in the Under-21's game last week," he added. "I've still got a decision to make, in terms of when he goes in.

"But I'm sure we'll see James out on the pitch tomorrow night – we're looking forward to seeing him in a Burnley shirt."

Their Season So Far...

Burnley have generally been far tougher opponents for teams than they were in their last Premier League season in 2023/24. Last season's Championship-title winners have built on the solid foundation of a steely defence.

But despite some battling performances, a winless run has them rooted in the relegation zone ahead of the trip to South London.

Before the reverse game against Palace in December, three points could have taken them out of the bottom three. Now they lie 11 points away from safety.

The Clarets did beat Sunderland in their first home fixture back in the top-flight last August, with new signing Jaidon Anthony amongst the goals.

Anthony, along with Kyle Walker and goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka have been consistent performers for Parker. But it looks like it will take a monumental effort from the entire squad to secure survival.

Retaining top-flight status looks a tough challenge, but for US owners ALK Capital, Premier League status is the long-term minimum requirement.