Factfile

Manager: Michael Carrick (Interim until end of 2025/26)

Michael Carrick (Interim until end of 2025/26) League Position: 4th

4th Ground: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Founded: 1878 (148 years ago, as Newton Heath)

In their manager's words...

In his pre-match press conference Manchester United boss Michael Carrick said he isn't phased by a lack of rotation in his team selection since becoming manager.

Unlike Palace, United aren't in European competition this season. They have also exited both domestic cups meaning they'll only play in the Premier League from now until the end of the season.

"It’s something we’re aware of,” Carrick said when asked about a lack of changes to his team. “We’ve had quite a big break before the last game. When there is a lot more games we have rotation or having to change things physically.

"There are huge positives with the results we’ve had, playing well and winning games, but a big awareness from me and the staff how important everyone is in the group.

"Even though it’s the same players, game to game we have tweaked things. Some of the front players have changed in different positions, Luke [Shaw] has played in different role in possession... but there is a feeling of trying to keep the momentum.”