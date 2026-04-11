Factfile

Manager: Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe League Position: 12th

12th Ground: St James' Park

St James' Park Founded: 1892

In their manager's words...

In his pre-match press conference Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted he'll be looking for a reaction after his team were beaten in the Tyne-Wear derby before the international break.

But he also said his team will be in for a difficult test, having watched the Eagles beat Fiorentina 3-0 on Thursday.

"It's always interesting when you see teams ebb and flow in terms of momentum," said Howe. "We've been victims of that ourselves this season – we've gone into good spells and then we've struggled to back that up consistently.

"Crystal Palace is always a tough game, home or away. I watched them last night [against Fiorentina] and I've watched them in preparation for this game.

"They're a very well organised team, they've got a superb coach and some really good, dangerous players so we'll have to be at our best. It's always a difficult game at Selhurst Park."