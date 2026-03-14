Factfile

• Manager: Daniel Farke

• League Position: 15th

• Ground: Elland Road

• Founded: 1919

In their manager's words…

Ahead of Sunday’s league clash at Selhurst Park, Daniel Farke shared his pre-match thoughts on Palace and his side’s preparations.

“Palace are definitely a strong team and a side back in form,” Farke said. “They’ve picked up a lot of points in recent weeks at Premier League level.

“For that, we travel in a good mood and with confidence, but also with respect – we know we’ll have to be at our best this weekend.

“In terms of what we want to achieve, we’re on 31 points already, which is pretty good, but the job is not done. I think seven to nine more points are needed to stay in this league, and we know we’re capable of achieving that in the upcoming games.

“But work is still needed and good performances are required, and for that we are focused as always.”